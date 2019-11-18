Contrasting Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) & RealPage (NASDAQ:RP)

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Changyou.Com and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Changyou.Com 20.16% 15.83% 5.16% RealPage 4.61% 9.76% 4.94%

Risk & Volatility

Changyou.Com has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Changyou.Com and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Changyou.Com 1 0 0 0 1.00 RealPage 0 3 6 0 2.67

Changyou.Com currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential downside of 27.14%. RealPage has a consensus price target of $68.71, indicating a potential upside of 28.32%. Given RealPage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RealPage is more favorable than Changyou.Com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Changyou.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of RealPage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Changyou.Com and RealPage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Changyou.Com $485.76 million 1.04 $84.33 million $1.57 6.03 RealPage $869.48 million 5.84 $34.72 million $1.10 48.68

Changyou.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealPage. Changyou.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RealPage beats Changyou.Com on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices. The company also operates 17173.com Website, an information portal that provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other information services on online games to game players; and offers various software applications for PCs and mobile devices, as well as purchases pre-film cinema advertising slots from movie theater operators for advertisers. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 4.9 million total average monthly active accounts; and 1.6 million total active paying accounts. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Limited.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties. The company also provides RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; SmartSource IT for IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, Lead2Lease CRM, Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as resident utility management, resident payments, resident portal, contact center maintenance, and renter's insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yieldstar revenue management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

