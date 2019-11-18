Contrasting Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $297.94 million 8.02 $9.49 million $1.56 13.10 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $1.43 billion 9.18 $54.40 million $1.20 7.68

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Columbia Property Trust. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 12.17% 1.32% 0.88% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -188.46% 11.66% 1.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Property Trust and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 1 5 0 2.83

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.63%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus price target of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is more favorable than Columbia Property Trust.

Summary

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH beats Columbia Property Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

