Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

