Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Trading Up 12.5%

Copperbank Resources Corp (CNSX:CBK) was up 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 247,323 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 55,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK)

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

