Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 22,574 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 218.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGP. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.23.

UGP opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.90.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.