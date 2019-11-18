Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 38.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,583 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NYSE:WIT opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

