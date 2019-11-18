Cormark Weighs in on Spark Power Group Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Spark Power Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Spark Power Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Spark Power Group in a research report on Thursday.

SPG opened at C$1.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.21.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.40 million.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.