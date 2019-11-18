Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 2,666 Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,840 shares in the company, valued at $272,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

