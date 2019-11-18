Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

MFA opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.51.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

