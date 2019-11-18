Creative Planning Cuts Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $74,142.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Insiders sold 193,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,542 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $24.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

