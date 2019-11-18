Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 347,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

ATSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,300 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,164 shares of company stock worth $719,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.93. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.