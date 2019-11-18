Creative Planning Sells 468 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDN. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.79.

Radian Group stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.