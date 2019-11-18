Credit Suisse Group Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of WB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,577,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,702. Weibo has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,663,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Weibo by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

