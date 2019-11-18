Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

NYSE CEQP opened at $32.47 on Monday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 154.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 383,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 16.3% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 444,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 62,392 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

