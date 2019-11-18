Critical Contrast: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Wholehealth Products (NYSE:GWPC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Wholehealth Products (OTCMKTS:GWPC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Range Resources and Wholehealth Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 12 5 0 2.16 Wholehealth Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.43, suggesting a potential upside of 170.09%.

Dividends

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wholehealth Products does not pay a dividend. Range Resources pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wholehealth Products has a beta of -81.43, indicating that its stock price is 8,243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Wholehealth Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $3.28 billion 0.30 -$1.75 billion $1.13 3.42 Wholehealth Products N/A N/A -$2.91 million N/A N/A

Wholehealth Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Wholehealth Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -50.85% 3.14% 1.37% Wholehealth Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Range Resources beats Wholehealth Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 4,900 net producing wells and approximately 878,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 415 net producing wells and approximately 118,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Wholehealth Products Company Profile

Wholehealth Products, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of in vitro diagnostic tests for over-the-counter and point-of-care use markets. It produces and markets diagnostic test kits for consumer use and for health professionals. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

