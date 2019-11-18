Critical Review: Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) versus Nathan’s Famous (OTCMKTS:NATH)

Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Star Buffet has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Star Buffet and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nathan’s Famous pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Star Buffet does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Buffet and Nathan’s Famous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.03 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $101.85 million 3.16 $21.49 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.6% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Buffet and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Buffet -4.82% N/A -9.06% Nathan’s Famous 20.70% -19.80% 13.44%

Summary

Nathan’s Famous beats Star Buffet on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels. In addition, the company has license agreements to manufacture Nathan's Famous branded hot dog and sausage products in bulk for use in the food service industry; for supplying Nathan's Famous natural casing and skinless hot dogs in bulk for use in the Nathan's Famous restaurant system; to manufacture proprietary spices; to manufacture and sell various products, including mustard, salsa, sauerkraut, and pickles; to produce and sell French fries and onion rings for retail sale; and to manufacture and sell miniature bagel dogs, franks-in-a-blanket, and other hors d'oeuvres through club stores, supermarkets, and other retail food stores. Further, the company sells Nathan's products directly to end users or to various foodservice distributors, as well as provides Arthur Treacher's brand fish fillets. As of March 25, 2018, its restaurant system consisted of 5 company-owned units in the New York City metropolitan area; and 276 franchised units located in 20 states and 12 foreign countries. Nathan's Famous, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Jericho, New York.

