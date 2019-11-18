Critical Survey: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) vs. First National Bank Alaska (NASDAQ:FBAK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First National Bank Alaska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First National Bank Alaska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $61.52 million 2.83 $13.38 million N/A N/A First National Bank Alaska $169.55 million 4.56 $54.10 million N/A N/A

First National Bank Alaska has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First National Bank Alaska shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First National Bank Alaska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 21.82% 11.34% 1.28% First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats First National Bank Alaska on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and money market deposits; cash management, safe deposit, and merchant services; and loans for stability and growth. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, escrow, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 29 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.