CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.37

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.37 and last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 35035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.26.

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$15.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

