CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 142,584 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of CTS worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in CTS by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CTS stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.