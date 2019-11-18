Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CAO David Strano Sells 11,415 Shares

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of Curo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth $418,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

