CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 315,863 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVBF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVBF opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.05.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.