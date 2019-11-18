D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 36,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.56.

SPG opened at $154.00 on Monday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.25%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

