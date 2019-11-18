D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,918 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

