D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 279,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Aqua America by 47.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Aqua America by 21.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Aqua America in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WTR. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

In other Aqua America news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTR opened at $43.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. Aqua America Inc has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.