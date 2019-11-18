D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,399 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $983,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,855 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,861,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,347 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $67.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.95. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

