Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Down 8.3% in October

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Daseke news, Director Ena Williams purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 3,804.2% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $2,078,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 54.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 333,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 253,165 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $202,000. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daseke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

DSKE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. Daseke has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Daseke’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Daseke will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

