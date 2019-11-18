DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$63.22 million for the quarter.
Shares of DCM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 262,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,180.09.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.
Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.