DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$63.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of DCM traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.30. The company had a trading volume of 262,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. DATA Communications Management has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,180.09.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

