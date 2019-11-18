Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $180.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.26.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.68. 73,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,925,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,510,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,781,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,652,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after acquiring an additional 207,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

