Delaney Dennis R Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 21.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,796 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 18.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,261 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $380,839,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 24.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 18.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 460,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.2% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 394,329 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $149.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $149.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,649,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,681,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock valued at $45,823,569 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

