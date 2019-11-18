Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

