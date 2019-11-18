DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

DPSGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of DPSGY stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $37.86. 33,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.37. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.