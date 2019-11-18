Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.80 ($40.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.85 ($44.01).

FRA DWNI opened at €35.40 ($41.16) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

