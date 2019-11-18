Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 62,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 272,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 430,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 204,349 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Inc Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

