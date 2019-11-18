Distil (LON:DIS) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Distil (LON:DIS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a media sentiment score of -1.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Distil stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.19. Distil has a 52-week low of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2.76 ($0.04).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

