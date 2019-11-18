Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.49 and last traded at C$8.48, approximately 50,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 97,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.46.

The stock has a market cap of $409.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.64%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

