Dock Market Capitalization Achieves $5.74 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Binance and Gate.io. Dock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1.71 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.01448221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00034486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00140332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,166,030 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

