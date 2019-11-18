Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.50

Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 293.50 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 293.30 ($3.83), with a volume of 59384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

DOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.44 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 269.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of £27,900 ($36,456.29).

About Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

