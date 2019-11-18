Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Eastmain Resources Inc (TSE:ER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 509242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Eastmain Resources (TSE:ER)

Eastmain Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eastmain Mines Inc, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, nickel, platinum, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clearwater Project covering an area of 201 square kilometers located in the central portion of the Eastmain River Greenstone Belt within the James Bay Mining District of Québec.

