eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. 3,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,127. eGain has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $235.76 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.71.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,780. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after buying an additional 107,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 141,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 965,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 81.2% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 794,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 355,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 78.1% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

