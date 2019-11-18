eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.13% of eHealth worth $254,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in eHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 12.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $80.05 on Monday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.05 per share, with a total value of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,091.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 11,513 shares valued at $1,043,588. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.