Elcoin Achieves Market Cap of $78,325.00 (EL)

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Elcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Elcoin has a total market capitalization of $78,325.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00233933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.01405352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00033611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00138019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elcoin

Elcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.