Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $258,433,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $171,908,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $169,281,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $152,598,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $68,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.