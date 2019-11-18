Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 30.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,947. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERII shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $8.77 on Monday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

