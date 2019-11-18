Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,143.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $35.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Recommended Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.