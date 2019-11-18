Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,406 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,406 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 184,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

