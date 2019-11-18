EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.50 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $1.50 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00040031 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, LBank and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,037,378,267 coins and its circulating supply is 940,678,256 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BCEX, Tidebit, Fatbtc, BitMart, Bibox, RightBTC, Liqui, COSS, Binance, Cryptomate, OEX, DigiFinex, Upbit, Exmo, LBank, Livecoin, DragonEX, Zebpay, Neraex, Bitbns, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, GOPAX, IDAX, HitBTC, Koinex, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, CoinBene, Gate.io, Coindeal, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, ABCC, Poloniex, BitFlip, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinone, Rfinex, Coinsuper, BigONE, Kuna, C2CX, Tidex, Exrates, OTCBTC, Coinbe, EXX, Instant Bitex, YoBit, OKEx, Kraken, Bilaxy, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Huobi, DOBI trade, Coinrail, QBTC, Bithumb, IDCM, TOPBTC and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

