Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 2,017 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $105,287.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,030 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $151,954.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $752,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,915,606 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.