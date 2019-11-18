Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,539 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after acquiring an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,049,000 after acquiring an additional 371,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,921 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,136,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $162.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.65.

In related news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

