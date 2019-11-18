Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $10.67 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $293.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

