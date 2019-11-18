Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,248,000 after buying an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,524 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 62.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

